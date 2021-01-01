Loading…
Regenerative Aloe Lotion + 500mg CBD

Soothing and calming. Organically preserved and enhanced with moisturizing organic olive and coconut oils, antioxidant-rich organic rooibos, nourishing vitamin E and skin-supporting Deanol and MSM, this fast absorbing, light and comforting formula leaves skin soothed and silky.

This regenerative aloe formula is great for face and body, and suited for all skin types.

● Paraben Free
● Phthalate Free
● EDTA Free
● Cruelty Free
● Alcohol Free
● Non-greasy

Lab Tested | Made in USA
