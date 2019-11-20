 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Simply Crafted Mint Chocolate

Simply Crafted Mint Chocolate

by Simply Crafted CBD

$15.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Simply Crafted in small batches and infused with organic CBD oil, our savory chocolates are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and deliver a healthy dose of CBD at the same time! Each artisan chocolate is infused with 10mg pure CBD and individually wrapped for your convenience. These 4 piece box sets make the perfect little gift or stocking stuffer. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

1 customer review

5.01

About this brand

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping