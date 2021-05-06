Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.
Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor.
● Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile
● Single-origin, cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
● Contains <0.3mg THC
Available in seven varieties:
Ancient Lime
Blueberry Muffin
Cookies
Critical Kush
OG Kush
Pineapple Express
Zkittlez
Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
