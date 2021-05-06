About this product

Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.



Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor.



● Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile

● Single-origin, cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes

● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents

● Contains <0.3mg THC



Available in seven varieties:

Ancient Lime

Blueberry Muffin

Cookies

Critical Kush

OG Kush

Pineapple Express

Zkittlez



Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA