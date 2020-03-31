About this product

The Vision Lightning Peak celebrates the end of summer with a limited edition color way. It's inspired by our relationship with nature and recognizing magic in the things we often overlook. The silicone base features a rainbow colored fade, the metal band emulates a starry night sky, and the glass features a faded inner-cone with a matching black carb cap included. Features: 4 UNIQUE USER HEAT SETTINGS Beginner or expert, small or big loads, flavor or big clouds, no matter how you like to consume there is a perfect setting for you. Sesh-mode also lets you extend your session, creating the first social dab experience. 20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP Compare this to the 3 minute process of heating and cooling times with typical dab rigs. This means more consumption and less waiting. INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION The smart ware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode. LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit. FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger. Features: Hand-blown borosilicate glass Water filtration 4 unique user heat settings 20 sec average heat up time Intelligent temperature calibration Sesh-Mode Functionality 7” high x 2.75” base 2 hour fast charge time 30 dab average battery life Removable ceramic bowl LED light band Carrying case included Haptic feedback Rugged silicone base Included: Puffco Peak Device Tether Carrying Case Cleaning Swabs Loading Tool Micro USB Cable and Supercharger Carb Cap Extra Ceramic Bowl