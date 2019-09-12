 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture 30ml – 1000mg

by SingleSeed

SingleSeed Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture 30ml – 1000mg
$75.00MSRP

About this product

SINGLESEED BROAD SPECTRUM TINCTURE Tinctures are a popular way to take CBD because they offer versatility and convenience. CBD tinctures can be taken sublingually (absorbed under the tongue) or blended into food or drink. Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil

5.01

CBDMEUP

This product was great, It was the right amount for me and I will use again. I enjoy the water soluble version as well to mix into drinks but as a quick dropper full this is a great option.

About this brand

SingleSeed offers the high quality USA grown Hemp based CBD Oil. Every product on our site has been lab tested for CBD purity. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and customer service to ensure the best experience possible. SingleSeed offers a variety of CBD products from tinctures to capsules. Quality CBD you can Trust. SingleSeed’s mission is to improve human health and happiness with the latest in CBD products. We strive to source the highest quality industrial hemp based CBD. We run third party lab tests on all products we manufacture and sell which are available by request.