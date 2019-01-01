 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. SingleSeed
SingleSeed

Quality CBD You Can Trust

CBD infused pleasure oil for maximum lubrication and pleasure in the bedroom.
This CBD Elixir uses water soluble ingredients in order to maximize bioavailability and delivery
Our hemp plants are organically grown and hand-selected from US family farms licensed by the Oregon
Reduce Pain and Inflammation with TorusMed Xtra Strength Topical. Users report relief within minutes
Elixirs are 100% water-soluble, sugar-free, and organic drink additives.
About SingleSeed

SingleSeed offers the high quality USA grown Hemp based CBD Oil. Every product on our site has been lab tested for CBD purity. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and customer service to ensure the best experience possible. SingleSeed offers a variety of CBD products from tinctures to capsules. Quality CBD you can Trust. SingleSeed’s mission is to improve human health and happiness with the latest in CBD products. We strive to source the highest quality industrial hemp based CBD. We run third party lab tests on all products we manufacture and sell which are available by request.

Hemp CBD edibles

Hemp CBD oil

Hemp CBD tinctures

Available in

United States