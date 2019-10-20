Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
20 All-Natural Cigarettes Per Pack, Pre-Rolled King Size 100mm Cigarette. 100% Nicotine and Tobacco Free Cigarettes. Our hemp plants are organically grown and hand-selected from US family farms licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture under ORS 571.300 to 571.315 & OAR 603-048. This product DOES NOT contain more than 0.3% of delta-9 THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) on a dry weight basis and is compliant with both Florida Statute 581.217 & the Agriculture Improvement
on October 20th, 2019
The best on the market! Just ordered more!