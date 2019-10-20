 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure American Hemp Cigarette

by SingleSeed

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

20 All-Natural Cigarettes Per Pack, Pre-Rolled King Size 100mm Cigarette. 100% Nicotine and Tobacco Free Cigarettes. Our hemp plants are organically grown and hand-selected from US family farms licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture under ORS 571.300 to 571.315 & OAR 603-048. This product DOES NOT contain more than 0.3% of delta-9 THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) on a dry weight basis and is compliant with both Florida Statute 581.217 & the Agriculture Improvement

The best on the market! Just ordered more!

About this brand

SingleSeed offers the high quality USA grown Hemp based CBD Oil. Every product on our site has been lab tested for CBD purity. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and customer service to ensure the best experience possible. SingleSeed offers a variety of CBD products from tinctures to capsules. Quality CBD you can Trust. SingleSeed’s mission is to improve human health and happiness with the latest in CBD products. We strive to source the highest quality industrial hemp based CBD. We run third party lab tests on all products we manufacture and sell which are available by request.