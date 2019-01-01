 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Hemp CBD Traditional Tincture

Hemp CBD Traditional Tincture

by Siskiyou Sungrown

This hemp CBD tincture begins with our award-winning, CBD rich, organically grown hemp. Ethanol extracted CBD hemp oil is dissolved in organic cane alcohol to produce a pure, traditional tincture. Suggested Use: Begin with one dropper full mixed with water or a beverage, and adjust as needed. Not intended for sublingual use without dilution.

At Siskiyou Sungrown we consciously cultivate and organically grow some of Oregon’s most compelling cannabis and hemp. Our farm to formula model begins in the rich soil of the Williams Valley with premium select genetics chosen to provide the most comprehensive cannabinoid profile for maximum benefit. We extract the highest grade, full spectrum, whole plant resinous cannabis oil using only organic cane alcohol, and produce products that are pure and potent. Clinically formulated, laboratory tested, and reliably delivered every time you use it. Since our inception in 2014, our craft cannabis oils and tinctures have been designed with one thing in mind: health and wellness for all. Feel Better!