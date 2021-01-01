 Loading…

Red Lebanese Hash Sikarillo 1g

by Sitka Gold

An indulgent innovation rooted in the mystical tradition of hash. Our Sikarillo™ is a .5g whole flower joint ‘glued’ with hash oil, and wrapped in a .5g thinly rolled sheet of Sitka® Lebanese Red dry shift hashish. Whether you enjoy it on special occasions, share it with friends, or just reward yourself at the end of the day, Sikarillo is an intense experience worth savoring. Red features a mix of indica varieties, and is made to burn akin to incense to provide a longer, more enjoyable experience

Solventless, full-spectrum Hashish made the traditional middle eastern way.

