Grease Monkey is an indica-dominant hybrid from Exotic Genetix, the breeders who created standout strains like Kimbo Kush and Starfighter. Grease Monkey is a cross between the couch-locking indica GG and Exotic’s own hybrid Cookies and Cream. It imparts a thick and lazy body stone, and some subtle mental stimulation. Grease Monkey also carries the sweet and musky flavor profile that will be familiar to fans of strains in the Girl Scout Cookies family. Just as it has many recreational uses, Grease Monkey also has a variety of applications for medical cannabis patients. It can be a balm for mild to moderate symptoms from stress and depression, and take the edge off of frazzled patients’ day-to-day lives. Its sedative properties can also soothe aches and pains of all kinds, whether temporary or chronic. Meanwhile, anti-inflammatory effects can be an effective treatment for everyday discomforts like nausea. In high enough doses, Grease Monkey can even counteract insomnia, lulling smokers into a deep and restful sleep. Because of the initial risk of an out-of-control “mind race,” this strain may not be the best choice for patients who are prone to panic.