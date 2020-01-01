About this product

Although not delivered to you by a respectable little girl in a badge covered vest, this kind of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) might become a new favorite. Our Girl Scout Cookies Forum cut is from the original 2008 Forum cut breed by Jigga. This particular phenotype of Girl Scout Cookie is a hybrid cross between the parent strains OG Kush and Durban Poison. The aroma is sweet, earthy, and creamy. The effect is typical of modern hybrids and offers positive cerebral stimulation coupled with powerful physical relaxation. Initially, the high is very energetic and euphoric, then it evolves into an amazing body and mind calmness. This strain can treat glaucoma, chronic stress, anxiety, chronic pain, inflammation, and many other ailments. It’s ideal for daytime and evening use. With regular consumption, the couch-lock on this is real, as are the munchies. So, be sure to have a box of actual Girl Scout cookies or your favorite snack handy!