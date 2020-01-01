About this product

This strain exudes interesting flavors and aromas. Upon taking a whiff of those explosive buds, you can detect hints of almond, cypress, cherry, and chocolate. TNT is an indica-dominant strain that has won several Cannabis Cups for its awesome characteristics. This plant has very narcotic and relaxing effects. Its small, round, dense, minty green nugs are popcorn-shaped and leafy with dark purple undertones. These nugs are caked in a thick, frosty layer of crystal trichomes and a thin layer of sweet and sticky resin. The TNT high is often described as a narcotic, full mind and body relaxation with moderate couch-lock and mild cases of the munchies. This lazy and sleepy high gives the user a high level of mind and body relief and often helps ease them into a deep and peaceful slumber. Due to these potent mind and body effects, TNT is ideal to treat patients who suffer from conditions such as chronic pain due to injury or illness, appetite loss, and tension or migraine headaches. The TNT buds have a sweet yet sour grapefruit aroma and a citrusy, earthy pine taste that sweetens upon exhale.