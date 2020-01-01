Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Our approach to cultivation emphasizes the excellence, adaptability, and diversity of well-grown cannabis. The majority of our strains are selected in-house and are exclusive to SKöRD. We prize rigor in process and product above all things, always striving for perfection in our artisanal marijuana. Fruity Pebbles OG x Alien Dawg
