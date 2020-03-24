Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Another new heater from us. Exquisite bag appeal, pungent sweet kushy fuel, and heavy effects that are euphoric and creative.
on March 24th, 2020
🔥🔥🔥FIRE🔥🔥🔥 ....Hands down one of the tope three strains on the face of the earth....it looks amazing and the taste is so on point. If you want to feel the way you are supposed to feel after you smoke a quality sativa dominated hybrid this is for you.....
on December 29th, 2019
Wow what a beautiful creation! A psychological and sensory experience that had this 40yr old casual stoner, feeling like a spoiled rotten connoisseur. The rich chocolate and skunk coffee aroma carries into the flavor, and the beautiful crystal covered purple and green smokes so smooth you don’t want to exhale! I ground it up and then topped each bowl with a lil keif, absolute bliss in about 5- 10 minutes! I’m functional and aware of everything, a lil hungry and definitely relaxed when I’m not moving. I am very excited to try the other strains by Skord, if Chocolatina is any indication, they’re upping the ante in Washington state!