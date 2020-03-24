 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolatina

by SKöRD

Chocolatina

About this product

Another new heater from us. Exquisite bag appeal, pungent sweet kushy fuel, and heavy effects that are euphoric and creative.

Thisiswhoiam79

🔥🔥🔥FIRE🔥🔥🔥 ....Hands down one of the tope three strains on the face of the earth....it looks amazing and the taste is so on point. If you want to feel the way you are supposed to feel after you smoke a quality sativa dominated hybrid this is for you.....

qiksilvercowboy

Wow what a beautiful creation! A psychological and sensory experience that had this 40yr old casual stoner, feeling like a spoiled rotten connoisseur. The rich chocolate and skunk coffee aroma carries into the flavor, and the beautiful crystal covered purple and green smokes so smooth you don’t want to exhale! I ground it up and then topped each bowl with a lil keif, absolute bliss in about 5- 10 minutes! I’m functional and aware of everything, a lil hungry and definitely relaxed when I’m not moving. I am very excited to try the other strains by Skord, if Chocolatina is any indication, they’re upping the ante in Washington state!

About this brand

Founded in 2015, SKöRD is a cannabis producer/processor operating out of Battle Ground, Washington. We produce all our product out of a 7200 sq. ft indoor facility that we built from the ground up to not only produce the best quality cannabis possible but also the cleanest. Our approach to cultivation emphasizes the excellence, adaptability, and diversity of well-grown cannabis. Our strains are selected in-house and are exclusive to SKöRD. We prize rigor in process and product above all things, always striving to create the highest standards possible and elevate consumer expectations. Above all, we are cannabis purists and connoisseurs; we grow what we love, hand-crafted and clean, we produce what we want to experience, preserved and showcased. We do it this way for ourselves, but the ultimate reward is sharing it with other enthusiasts who, like us, have a profound appreciation for extraordinary unadulterated cannabis