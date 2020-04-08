 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Shortbread

by SKöRD

4.01
SKöRD Cannabis Flower Lemon Shortbread

About this product

Lemon Shortbread is the other new, uplifting strain. You won't want to miss the unique strawberry gas that these nugs have! LSB is Lemon Skunk x Sin Mint and will for sure be a SKöRD staple for a hot minute.

1 customer review

4.01

famalamirish1

Just got some of the exact stuff in the picture above and it's very nice indeed. Good for movies lemmie tell ya. Also kept my mind focused. . Try to make this is one of the first strains you start your day off with because u may get tired if u smoke other before it.. Movie n music bud for sure

About this brand

Founded in 2015, SKöRD is a cannabis producer/processor operating out of Battle Ground, Washington. We produce all our product out of a 7200 sq. ft indoor facility that we built from the ground up to not only produce the best quality cannabis possible but also the cleanest. Our approach to cultivation emphasizes the excellence, adaptability, and diversity of well-grown cannabis. Our strains are selected in-house and are exclusive to SKöRD. We prize rigor in process and product above all things, always striving to create the highest standards possible and elevate consumer expectations. Above all, we are cannabis purists and connoisseurs; we grow what we love, hand-crafted and clean, we produce what we want to experience, preserved and showcased. We do it this way for ourselves, but the ultimate reward is sharing it with other enthusiasts who, like us, have a profound appreciation for extraordinary unadulterated cannabis