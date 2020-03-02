 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Las Vegas Triangle Kush

Las Vegas Triangle Kush

by Sky Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Sky Cannabis Cannabis Flower Las Vegas Triangle Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Las Vegas Triangle Kush by Sky Cannabis

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Lalpert1075

I suffer from nerve damage and depression . This helped me soo much with my mood and energy. I used this along with prayer and can say I am able to do so much now and I am excited about the results. Love this stuff!

About this brand

Sky Cannabis Logo