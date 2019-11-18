dishitoutleafy21
on November 18th, 2019
Just picked up a 1ml terp cell for this (they sell that as well) and it really does the trick. Good price compared to other pens.
This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com
on November 18th, 2019
on November 1st, 2019
10/10 pen, it’s done everything I needed it for + it arrived promptly.
on October 18th, 2019
5 star customer service, my shipment arrived super quick and discreet
