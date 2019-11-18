 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SkyBlue Essential - Blue

by SkyBlue Vapor™

5.031
$34.99 MSRP

About this product

This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com

dishitoutleafy21

Just picked up a 1ml terp cell for this (they sell that as well) and it really does the trick. Good price compared to other pens.

charlie10142

10/10 pen, it's done everything I needed it for + it arrived promptly.

johnccellwick2

5 star customer service, my shipment arrived super quick and discreet

About this brand

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!