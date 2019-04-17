lorida42
on April 17th, 2019
I had never tried this style of atomizer until SkyBlue. It works great with live resin.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Taste every last terp... Made out of pure ceramic, our full ceramic plate atomizer savors every last bit of flavor with smooth, tasty vapor. No wicks or coils will touch your concentrate, only a low temperature heated ceramic plate to give you the true taste and aroma you would come to expect with a ceramic nail off a glass rig. Simply put, this is the best in the business.
on April 17th, 2019
I had never tried this style of atomizer until SkyBlue. It works great with live resin.
on April 17th, 2019
Best ceramic plate on the market. Would highly recommend to anyone!
on March 19th, 2019
I really like SkyBlue's style of ceramic plate. I've tried other companies and they never heat up enough or are placed too far in the dish causing shitty heat displacement. 10/10 - One of my favorite atomizers from them.
Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.