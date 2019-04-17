 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by SkyBlue Vapor™

5.06
$14.99MSRP

About this product

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Taste every last terp...  Made out of pure ceramic, our full ceramic plate atomizer savors every last bit of flavor with smooth, tasty vapor.  No wicks or coils will touch your concentrate, only a low temperature heated ceramic plate to give you the true taste and aroma you would come to expect with a ceramic nail off a glass rig.  Simply put, this is the best in the business.

6 customer reviews

5.06

lorida42

I had never tried this style of atomizer until SkyBlue. It works great with live resin.

dingoberry

Best ceramic plate on the market. Would highly recommend to anyone!

jhines420

I really like SkyBlue's style of ceramic plate. I've tried other companies and they never heat up enough or are placed too far in the dish causing shitty heat displacement. 10/10 - One of my favorite atomizers from them.

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!