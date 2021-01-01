About this product

About Delta 8 Cookies Our Delta 8 THC Cookies feature 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each cookie for maximum effects. They are vegan and available in Chocolate Chip and Sugar. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. A slightly different oil is used on these edibles compared to our vapes, which includes minor amounts of Delta 9 for a more rounded THC experience. Our Delta 8 Cookies taste like normal cookies, with zero hemp taste. Serving Size: Varies from 1/4 cookie to 1 full cookie. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8 Cookies Product Description Total ∆8THC Content: 50mg Cookies per Pack: 1 Container: Vacuum seal bag Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: <0.3% detected Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chunk (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Salt), Plant-Based Butter ((Vegetable Oil Blend: Palm, Canola, Soybean, Flax, Olive Oil), Water, Salt, Hemp Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein, Organic Soy Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract: Color), Brown Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Sugar, Water, Canola Oil, Pure Vanilla Extract, Arrowroot Flour, Baking Soda, Salt, Potassium Sorbate, Sweet Almond Oil, Natural Flavors. Allergens: Contains Wheat & Soy, May Contain Milk & Tree Nuts Vegan Precautions USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Delta 8 may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. Take edibles with food or eat within 60 minutes after taking them for best effects. Heat Issues Delta 8 Cookies don’t always do well in hot climates. Skyhio offers cold shipping. Cold shipping requires the use of FedEx Standard Overnight Shipping. Cold shipping is not available for purchases that include vape cartridges. Our edibles are not heat resistant in warmer temperatures. If you do not select cold shipping, your edibles are at a higher risk of melting while in transit. Delta 8 Cookies Legalities Our Delta 8 cookies are legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. It also does not contain any CBD. We do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Skyhio retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Skyhio is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8 THC. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 THC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 edibles do not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.