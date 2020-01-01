MCrc Team Cooling Towel
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
Ben Stein’s voice has been implanted into my mind from the Clear Eyes commercials. As I started smoking weed, Clear Eyes were the eye drops. They always seemed to have a special place in my pockets. This design embodies the Clear Eyes product with the Realeyez brand, Clear Eyez. It’s a homage to that moment after the smoke clears, you hit the drops, and the adventure begins. Clear Eyez hydrates realness, REALieves doubt, reassures & clarifies for long lasting realness. Remember, don’t let the anything blur your vision. Real eyez realize real lies.
Be the first to review this product.