About this product
The Blazer Big Shot Torch offers a safe, seamless, and efficient experience with state-of-the-art engineering and an easy-to-use, portable design. Featuring a large fuel capacity, this anti-flare butane torch burns long and full. Boasting a Piezo crystal igniter, this torch lights up instantly with the push of a button-you don’t need to carry a lighter with you. The Big Shot torch features a precision flame height adjuster- decrease or amplify flame size at a precise degree to tailor your sessions. With a wide range of available temperatures, the Big Shot enables you to toggle heat up to 2500 °F and provides for up to 35 minutes of continuous torching. A high-grade brass nozzle keeps the flame steady you can turn the Big Shot upside down without worrying about flame blowing out. Precision Flame Height Adjuster 35 Minutes Of Continuous Burn Time 2500 °F Flame High-Grade Brass Flame Nozzle Piezo Crystal Igniter Portable Design Detachable Base Made in Japan Available in multiple colors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.