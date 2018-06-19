 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Smoke Cartel

Good Service, Good Products, Good People

One of our handmade in Savannah, Georgia hand pipes.
Good products, good people, good service.
Thick, high-quality glass is our specialty.
About Smoke Cartel

Hello Human! We are Smoke Cartel - and we're made up of a close team of glass enthusiasts and smokers (much like yourself!) We are an online retailer and headshop, founded and based in Savannah, GA, that ships smoking gear all over the country, and even the world. We at Smoke Cartel have a great love for craftsmanship & making things - so we offer a great variety of high quality glass pipes, water pipes, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, and all the accessories under the sun. We uphold all of our products to a high quality standard, and offer warranty programs for some of our most trusted vendors and products. More importantly, we're made up of a close knit team of glass lovers, dedicated to making sure you get the best possible service & smoking gear.

