The Blazer Big Shot Torch offers a safe, seamless, and efficient experience with state-of-the-art engineering and an easy-to-use, portable design. Featuring a large fuel capacity, this anti-flare butane torch burns long and full. Boasting a Piezo crystal igniter, this torch lights up instantly with the push of a button-you don’t need to carry a lighter with you. The Big Shot torch features a precision flame height adjuster- decrease or amplify flame size at a precise degree to tailor your sessions.



With a wide range of available temperatures, the Big Shot enables you to toggle heat up to 2500 °F and provides for up to 35 minutes of continuous torching. A high-grade brass nozzle keeps the flame steady you can turn the Big Shot upside down without worrying about flame blowing out.



Precision Flame Height Adjuster

35 Minutes Of Continuous Burn Time

2500 °F Flame

High-Grade Brass Flame Nozzle

Piezo Crystal Igniter

Portable Design

Detachable Base

Made in Japan

Available in multiple colors.