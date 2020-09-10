 Loading…

Foggy Mountain Cartridge 1g

by Smoke-Rite

4.01

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Smoke-Rite

4.01

Wish Leafly had a page for the strain, not just the product. I’ve had Foggy mountain in two brands of carts and it’s a beneficial strain. Great for the mentally medicinal, top notch for irritability or the more energy-prone without sedation. I’ve got some stuff that makes my mind race in a negative direction and this has calmed it down really nicely without the CBD counterpart I’d normally need.