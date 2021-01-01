Slurricane Diamonds
About this product
Slurricane provides a very citrus aroma with a VERY dominant Neroidol terpene profile! A great product for patients that deal with heavy anxiety! Total THC: 89.12% Total Terpenes: 1.29% Total Cannabinoids: 101.40%
About this brand
Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.
Here at Smoking Dragon Pharms, we aim to provide our clients with the best medicinal experience possible! We focus mainly on diamonds with an excellent terp profile to serve your needs!
