Sunday Driver
About this product
This concentrate contains a well-diverse terpene profile with Neroilidol being the lead terpene. A great product for those with high anxiety! Total THC: 85.46% Total Terpenes: 8.88% Total Cannabinoids: 97.97%
About this brand
Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.
Here at Smoking Dragon Pharms, we aim to provide our clients with the best medicinal experience possible! We focus mainly on diamonds with an excellent terp profile to serve your needs!
