Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This formulation is geared to athletically-inclined individuals who want to RESTORE peak performance, especially after experiencing a setback. Terpenes such as b-caryophyllene and a-Pinene combine to reduce the discomfort caused by physically taxing the body. The result is better energy, flexibility, and vitality.
Be the first to review this product.