  5. Green Maeng Da | Borneo Tyger Fine Kratom Powder

Green Maeng Da | Borneo Tyger Fine Kratom Powder

by Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC

5.02
Find your happy medium with Borneo Tyger Pure Green Maeng Da Kratom. Grown, processed, and packaged with the utmost attention to quality and purity. Warning: This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Only for use as a botanical specimen. Mitragyna speciosa is an unapproved dietary ingredient. The manufacturers/re-sellers of this product, therefore, cannot advise on its use. Ingesting Mitragyna speciosa can be dangerous. Consult your physician about potential interactions, other possible complications, and precautionary measures before considering this product. By opening this package, you accept full responsibility for the use of the product, including, but not limited to any adverse events or health complications. Inform your physician of the alkaloid content, labeled on the package. This product has been sterilized; all potential contaminants are removed for safety purposes. Manufacturers / Re-sellers assume no responsibility for the use or misuse of this product. Keep out of reach of children. DO NOT USE IF YOU ARE PREGNANT, PLAN TO BECOME PREGNANT, OR WHILE BREASTFEEDING. NOT FOR SALE TO MINORS! 18+ ONLY. (21+ IN TENNESSEE). Manufacturers / Re-sellers assume no responsibility for the use or misuse of this product. We are unable to ship to places where Kratom is banned.

The team at Stoned Ape prides itself on sourcing the highest quality raw material that delivers and is safe to use. Farm Bill compliant Delta 8, Seed to sale sourced Pure Kratom,are designed to provide the end-user with the best possible experience. When you use a Snap product you can trust that you are using the highest quality in the world.

5.02

Today
c........2
Happy with the purchase. I was surprised the quality was soo good for the price. I was expecting mediocre product at $150 per kg/1000g. but it was just as good if not better than any other Kratom that I have tried.
Today
m........7
This is my go to. I have already bought this one like 10 times. The effect that I look for and the best price I have found.