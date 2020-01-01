 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Focus Peppermint Vape Pen

by Social CBD

$40.00MSRP

The purest extract available, enriched with highly refined peppermint essential oils—this cooling blend will stimulate your senses to inspire peace and clarity. 1-2 mg of CBD per 3-second puff Formulated with essential oils to provide tailored effects Self-contained, easy to use product Ceramic core technology evenly distributes heat to the oil Less than 1% product failure rate and a top-rated return policy Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, natural essences, and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).

From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.