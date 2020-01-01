 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Select Muscle Rub

Select Muscle Rub

by Social CBD

$35.00MSRP

Get a muscle rub that works as hard as you do. The purest hemp-derived CBD you’ve come to know and love from Select products, now formulated with Aloe, Vitamin E, Tea Tree oil, Menthol and more – the result is a highly concentrated, readily absorbed topical cream that’s the ideal addition to any wellness routine. Icy feel and invigorating scent Easily applied to target areas Travel ready for life on the go Ingredients: Purified Water, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol, Natural Menthol USP, llex Paraguarenis Leaf Extract, DimethylSulfone (MSM), Tocopheryl (Vitamin E) Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Capryly Glycol, Sorbic Acid, Hemp-Derived CBD Extract, Polysorbate 20, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf oil, Pyridoxine HCI (Vitamin B6), EDTA

About this brand

From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.