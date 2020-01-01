About this product

SolarCity’s national scale, experience and technology make us the clean energy solution of choice for farms across the country that want to reduce their overhead and make the most of energy resources. You can generate clean solar power at a lower cost and protect yourself from rising energy prices. SolarCity’s project financing capabilities make solar power less expensive than electricity from the local power company. Our Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) eliminates solar’s high upfront cost, and the “pay as you go model” makes solar power a viable option for many growers around the country. Our proprietary 24/7 monitoring ensures your system is always up and running and performing as promised. We match each system with a performance guarantee and take care of any necessary repairs for the life of the system. No weather adjustments and no downside risk for underperformance. SolarCity has developed solutions that help agriculture operations reduce their energy costs. Our competitively priced Solar PPA can reduce your standard energy charges compared to what your utility is currently charging you on a per-kilowatt hour basis. Adding battery storage to your solar solution could allow you to run more of your night-time operations on clean energy, including running solar irrigation pumps at the optimal time.