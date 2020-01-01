 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Solopipe Classic Chrome

by Solopipe

$69.99MSRP

About this product

Solopipe is perfect for those who want a well designed, easy to use tobacco pipe that also has a built-in refillable, adjustable butane lighter. Solopipe specializes in assisting the ease of smoking for those inconvenienced by the need for 2 hands to enjoy their herbs. Solopipe — it’s all you need. Each Solopipe comes with hard protective case, pouch, replacement screens and cleaning tools. Solopipes DO NOT ship filled with Butane. Ships 4-6 business days.

About this brand

Solopipe is the original self-igniting pipe that makes smoking easier than ever before. Whether you are on the run or lounging at home, Solopipe conveniently transforms smoking into a one-handed activity with the click of a button. Solopipe is designed to be utilized with a single hand to make smoking accessible to those inconvenienced by the need for two hands to smoke. With a sleek, metal finish in Gunmetal or Classic Chrome and a built-in refillable, adjustable butane lighter, Solopipe is a stylish and practical way to smoke solo and with friends. Solopipe provides peace of mind knowing that everything you need to smoke is encompassed in a single item. Gone are the days of digging between couch cushions looking for a lighter and juggling multiple items to smoke on the go. Solopipe — it’s all you need. Each Solopipe comes with hard protective case, pouch, replacement screens and cleaning tools.