 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Iron Sheik Kush

Iron Sheik Kush

by Sonoran Roots

Write a review
Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Iron Sheik Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Iron Sheik Kush by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Sonoran Roots Logo
Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review