  5. Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi

by Soulshine Cannabis

3.02
Soulshine Cannabis Cannabis Flower Lodi Dodi
Soulshine Cannabis Cannabis Flower Lodi Dodi

About this product

Soulshine's Lodi Dodi is a sativa strain popular in Washington State. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

2 customer reviews

Paulcito426

I bought a quarter of this weed recently and I really love everything about it. Great fruity kinda lemon scent and got me super high and happy, felt very relaxed. It's strong so be careful, great sativa hybrid with strong head and a mild body high.

clockwood92

How is this Lodi Dodi if Smoky Point Productions doesn't sell the seeds and keeps the genetics a secret? Hmm I smell a lie.

About this brand

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.