Paddywayne
on July 22nd, 2019
Excellent strain uplifting and keeps you focused but relaxed at the same time no anxiety just clean and crisp with an awesome pungent flavour that sticks to the tounge 10 out of 10
Quest is a shining beacon among the glue varietals with its lineage being traced to a combination of Chem Sister, Sour Dub, and Chocolate Diesel. It exhibits strong buttery lemon notes with a piney finish. A sativa leaning phenotype that offers a clean relaxed head space perfect for creation and flow.
on April 14th, 2019
As a female, walking into a dispensary means a lot of 'assumptions' pre-purchase. I take my cannabis purchasing and choice very serious and research each strain before trying. I don't bother using anything below a 20%THC point. GG4, Chem Dawg, and a few others are my usual go to's but on a whim I tried this strain yesterday via discussions with the rep. Each box has its tested percentile so you already know what you are getting at purchase. Mine was a little over 27%. Roughly under 33% including CBD. Its a very light feeling high at first, that essentially creeps up on you. Smell wise, fragrance is very light so if that's a concern for you, or you like to wake and bake pre-work, this is a great strong strand. For those with pain issues, this one helped take my mind off by back pain as well. Its a slow enjoyable high that hits you roughly at its peak point within 15 or so minutes. Definite 5 stars.
on April 12th, 2019
This is some absolute gas. 4 stars is criminal. If I could cop again I would.