MjBarbie15 on April 14th, 2019

As a female, walking into a dispensary means a lot of 'assumptions' pre-purchase. I take my cannabis purchasing and choice very serious and research each strain before trying. I don't bother using anything below a 20%THC point. GG4, Chem Dawg, and a few others are my usual go to's but on a whim I tried this strain yesterday via discussions with the rep. Each box has its tested percentile so you already know what you are getting at purchase. Mine was a little over 27%. Roughly under 33% including CBD. Its a very light feeling high at first, that essentially creeps up on you. Smell wise, fragrance is very light so if that's a concern for you, or you like to wake and bake pre-work, this is a great strong strand. For those with pain issues, this one helped take my mind off by back pain as well. Its a slow enjoyable high that hits you roughly at its peak point within 15 or so minutes. Definite 5 stars.