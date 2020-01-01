 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SOURCE nail XL - 510 eRig Attachment - Portable eNail

by SOURCEvapes

SOURCEvapes Dabbing Tools & Accessories SOURCE nail XL - 510 eRig Attachment - Portable eNail
About this product

Low Temp. Huge Rips. Your Choice. SOURCE nail XL the best way to Experience True Taste with cooling water filtration, and options unlike any other Portable eNail on the market. With 3 different SOURCE nail atomizers included, you can pick between Titanium, Ceramic, or Quartz for the perfect taste. SOURCE nail XL is the only eNail that also works flawless with the atomizers from the rest of the SOURCEvapes line. Want to finish a hit from you SOURCE orb 4 on your bubbler, just pop it right in. USA Lab-Certified Products SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why our products and materials are certified for purity in FDA-Certified labs in the USA. SOURCEvapes products are the only vape pens and Portable eNail to use real Grade 1 & 2 Titanium, Food-Grade Ceramic, and Stainless Steel 303. Temp Control On-the-Go SOURCE nail XL is the only Portable eNail that works with most 510 threaded Temperature Control box mods, you can comfortably take with you anywhere, without sacrificing full temperature control, so you can enjoy your concentrates as you please.

About this brand

SOURCEvapes® has been redefining concentrate vaporization since 2013.