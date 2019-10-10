About this product

Blur the Line Between eNail & Vape Pen SOURCE nail XL Sig2 Kit combines the Best Portable eNail & the Best Vape Pen in 1 simple product. SOURCE nail XL is the 1st 510 Portable eNail and Best portable eRig, featuring coil-free atomizers as well as full compatability with 3 Series, 4 Series, XL Series, and XXL Series atomizers. The included SOURCE slim XL attachment gives you the freedom to take your 13mm XL Series SOURCE nail XL atomizers discreetly on the go. You can also use any of the 3 Series, 4 Series, and XL Series atomizers also available. USA Lab-Certified Products SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why all of our products and materials are Lab-Certified for purity in the USA. SOURCE nail XL is the only Portable eNail that uses real Grade 2 Titanium and Food-Grade Ceramic for our Buckets. SOURCE volt Max Battery SOURCE nail XL is the 1st and only eNail you can comfortably take with you anywhere, without sacrificing full temperature control, so you can enjoy your concentrates as you please. The new SOURCE volt Max box mod battery offers a full temperature range between 200°F - 700°F, as well as a full wattage control with a range of 5w up to 70w, depending on the battery used. SOURCE volt Max also features removable battery, allowing users to carry extras and quickly replacing on the go for extended sessions.