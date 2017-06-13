 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. SOURCE orb 4 - Premium Kit Coil-less Quartz Vape Pen

SOURCE orb 4 - Premium Kit Coil-less Quartz Vape Pen

by SOURCEvapes

Skip to Reviews
5.02
SOURCEvapes Vaping Vape Pens SOURCE orb 4 - Premium Kit Coil-less Quartz Vape Pen
SOURCEvapes Vaping Vape Pens SOURCE orb 4 - Premium Kit Coil-less Quartz Vape Pen
SOURCEvapes Vaping Vape Pens SOURCE orb 4 - Premium Kit Coil-less Quartz Vape Pen
SOURCEvapes Vaping Vape Pens SOURCE orb 4 - Premium Kit Coil-less Quartz Vape Pen

$99.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Low Temp. Huge Rips. Your Choice. Set the tone for any occasion with the best portable vaporizer, SOURCE orb 4. With 6 different 4 Series atomizers to choose from, the SOURCE orb 4 Premium Kit gives you the options to discover the perfect way for you to Experience True Taste. The patented design of the SOURCE orb 4 vaporizer pen simplifies use with a Magnetic Lock for incredibly easy way to load and reload your wax pen. Simply pull the top, load, and click close with its powerful magnets. USA Lab-Certified Products SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why our products and materials are certified for purity in FDA-Certified labs in the USA. SOURCEvapes products are the only vape pens and Portable eNail to use real Grade 1 & 2 Titanium, Food-Grade Ceramic, and Stainless Steel 303.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

arush4u

I just want to say. It is totally obvious Source Vapes is the way to go. For a number of reasons. The quality is outstanding. The price of a SourceVAPE is even better.

hectordabber

As of now, best vape pen I have had. Previously I had a micro G and a kandypens elite prior to this and the flavor is way better on the orb. Nothing beats the coilless titanium. It hits very smooth and its easy to remove for cleaning. So far been using this atomizer 2 months and love it.

Related video

Source Orb 4 Signature Kit By Source Vapes - Product Spotlight

October 9, 2019

01:26

About this brand

SOURCEvapes Logo
SOURCEvapes® has been redefining concentrate vaporization since 2013.