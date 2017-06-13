About this product

Low Temp. Huge Rips. Your Choice. Set the tone for any occasion with the best portable vaporizer, SOURCE orb 4. With 6 different 4 Series atomizers to choose from, the SOURCE orb 4 Premium Kit gives you the options to discover the perfect way for you to Experience True Taste. The patented design of the SOURCE orb 4 vaporizer pen simplifies use with a Magnetic Lock for incredibly easy way to load and reload your wax pen. Simply pull the top, load, and click close with its powerful magnets. USA Lab-Certified Products SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why our products and materials are certified for purity in FDA-Certified labs in the USA. SOURCEvapes products are the only vape pens and Portable eNail to use real Grade 1 & 2 Titanium, Food-Grade Ceramic, and Stainless Steel 303.