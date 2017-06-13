SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
$99.95MSRP
Low Temp. Huge Rips. Your Choice. Set the tone for any occasion with the best portable vaporizer, SOURCE orb 4. With 6 different 4 Series atomizers to choose from, the SOURCE orb 4 Premium Kit gives you the options to discover the perfect way for you to Experience True Taste. The patented design of the SOURCE orb 4 vaporizer pen simplifies use with a Magnetic Lock for incredibly easy way to load and reload your wax pen. Simply pull the top, load, and click close with its powerful magnets. USA Lab-Certified Products SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why our products and materials are certified for purity in FDA-Certified labs in the USA. SOURCEvapes products are the only vape pens and Portable eNail to use real Grade 1 & 2 Titanium, Food-Grade Ceramic, and Stainless Steel 303.
on June 13th, 2017
I just want to say. It is totally obvious Source Vapes is the way to go. For a number of reasons. The quality is outstanding. The price of a SourceVAPE is even better.
on April 27th, 2017
As of now, best vape pen I have had. Previously I had a micro G and a kandypens elite prior to this and the flavor is way better on the orb. Nothing beats the coilless titanium. It hits very smooth and its easy to remove for cleaning. So far been using this atomizer 2 months and love it.
