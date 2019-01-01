About this product

Low Temp. Huge Rips. Your Choice. SOURCE orb XL 2 continues to carry the mantle as "Strongest Vape Pen Ever" with a new 510 connection, along with 3 new atomizers to Experience True Taste. The new XL Series Quad Coil lets get the biggest Monster Hits ever on a vape pen, or you can dial the power down and enjoy a large load in small doses through the day. The new SOURCE core features an All-Ceramic atomizer designed for large quantities and flavorful hits. Allow your material to soak into the Ceramic Core in low power, then raise as you please to enjoy delicious vaporization. Both XL Series atomizers boast a .5g or more capacity without clogging or leaking. The new SOURCE nail Max atomizer is the newest Version 2 (v2) iteration of our Award-Winning SOURCE nail coil-less atomizers. They have an upgraded heating element that completely covers the bottom of the bucket, designed specifically to pair with SOURCE volt Max or other box mods. USA Lab-Certified Products SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why our products and materials are certified for purity in FDA-Certified labs in the USA. SOURCEvapes products are the only vape pens and Portable eNail to use real Grade 1 & 2 Titanium, Food-Grade Ceramic, and Stainless Steel 303. Travel More, Reload Less The SOURCE orb XL 2 Travel Kit is the perfect vape pen with you anywhere. The large capacity atomizers make it perfect to take with you camping, load in the morning, and take hiking with you with less loading. Full Temperature Control SOURCE volt Max is our best Temperature Control (TC) box mod, specifically designed for SOURCEvapes products, with an extended longer 15 seconds cut-off time, a temperature range from 200F - 700F, and a removable 18650 battery. This way, you can get an extra battery and never worry about running out. It has 6 distinct power modes, so you can power manually with Wattage Mode, switch to any of the 3 pre-set Temp Control modes (Titanium, Nichrome, and Stainless Steel 316), or program your own Temp Control settings (advanced users). XL Series - The iPad of SOURCEvapes XL Series products are the iPad of the SOURCEvapes product line: they work with the larger atomizers they were designed for, as well the smaller 4 Series atomizers. XL Series atomizers are twice the size of their smaller versions.