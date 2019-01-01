About this product

American Quartz in Vape Pens & eNails We've teamed up with Eternal Quartz to deliver American Quartz buckets for SOURCE nail atomizers. You can Experience True Taste and replace the buckets included in your quartz coilless atomizer, with these quartz inserts Made in the USA. Quartz Inserts You can also use your quartz buckets as "Quartz Inserts" and stack them inside each other, for even lower temperature flavorful hits. 10mm bucket inside 13mm ﻿Note﻿: ﻿Eternal Quartz﻿ 13mm buckets ﻿do not﻿ fit inside 15mm buckets.