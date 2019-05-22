 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. SPARX - ACTIVE RELIEF - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 250mg (with Menthol)

SPARX - ACTIVE RELIEF - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 250mg (with Menthol)

by SPARX

Skip to Reviews
5.02
SPARX Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals SPARX - ACTIVE RELIEF - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 250mg (with Menthol)

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

SPARX - ACTIVE RELIEF - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 250mg (with Menthol) SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a topical gel that acts locally where it is applied, causes increased blood flow to the area, which causes an associated decrease in inflammation. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on absorbs quickly, incorporates natural anti-inflammatories, and leaves no residue behind. Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Arnica, Camphor, and Menthol SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a gel infused with Hemp Oil, Arnica, Camphor, and Menthol that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. The CBD topical is quickly absorbed through the skin. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is hypoallergenic and 100% safe for external use. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on contains CBD (cannabidiol) Isolate and Organic Hemp Oil. The CBD in SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a non-psychoactive cannabidiol and will not produce any sensations of being “high.” SPARX Pain Relief products contain zero THC and are lab-tested for quality. All products have been independently tested for accuracy and potency. DIRECTIONS Massage in a circular motion, let it set for a few seconds. Repeat as necessary but not more than 3-4 times per day.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

migstokes

Re-injured an old injury in my hip while lifting some heavy boxes. I'm in Chiropractic therapy, but now using extra strength cbd cream along with my cbd roll on and my salve balm. On a normal day, getting out of bed and standing up is optional (like a rod sticking in my hip). Within 15 minutes after applying topically, the pain eases off. Within an hour after applying the cream, I can feel the pain relief and I can have aa normal day. I also apply it before I go to bed, just to get comfortable during sleep.

BrookeBud

My husband suffers from chronic pain in his knee. I have tried everything, and nothing worked. He was unable to walk for 5 weeks and we could not find a solution. This has been the best solution to it all. Now he cannot live without this Pain Relief Cream. He is back to work thanks to this Pain Relief Cream. This is like a miracle worker.. I am truly blessed to have found this for him, and I highly recommend this. He suffers from arthritis, muscle soreness, and joint pain. Thanks again..

About this brand

SPARX Logo
SPARX Health and Wellness was born out of a passion to help people live healthier, happier lives. SPARX strives to put the amazing natural healing power of nutraceutical-infused Cannabidiol (CBD) within reach of everyone – helping them live happier, healthier, longer and stronger lives without being over-dependent on prescription medications or opiates. All our products are pharmacist-formulated and produced in FDA-registered facilities and regularly inspected by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in order to further affirm our dedication to quality and safety of our ingredients without risk of complication. All of our products are third-party tested for maximum potency, THC-FREE and sourced from organic, All-American hemp. All SPARX CBD products are proudly refined, packaged, and made in the USA, from hemp grown in America by family farmers. All SPARX CBD products are made in facilities that have Good Manufacturing Practice Certifications. The Good Manufacturing Practice Certification is a special certification verifying the dedication to authenticity and integrity. It means that with SPARX, you are always getting what we say you are getting, and that our products are produced with pharmaceutical levels of quality and hygiene.