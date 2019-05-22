migstokes
on May 22nd, 2019
Re-injured an old injury in my hip while lifting some heavy boxes. I'm in Chiropractic therapy, but now using extra strength cbd cream along with my cbd roll on and my salve balm. On a normal day, getting out of bed and standing up is optional (like a rod sticking in my hip). Within 15 minutes after applying topically, the pain eases off. Within an hour after applying the cream, I can feel the pain relief and I can have aa normal day. I also apply it before I go to bed, just to get comfortable during sleep.