AlyssaWyssa
on June 9th, 2019
After trying many other products, I purchased the Pain Relief Roll-on with Menthol and No Menthol versions of this, and both work great. Like I had said for the No Menthol version, it is great stuff and was/is very refreshing to use after my workouts. It relieves my muscle soreness, muscle pain and tightness, without any mess on my hands like the pain lotion that I used to use. I am going to be making this a part of my daily routine, the No Menthol version is the AM, and the with Menthol version after my evening workout..