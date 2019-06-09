 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SPARX - ACTIVE RELIEF - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 100mg (with Menthol)

by SPARX

5.04
$29.99MSRP

ACTIVE RELIEF - SPARX - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 100mg (with Menthol) SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a topical gel that acts locally where it is applied, causes increased blood flow to the area, which causes an associated decrease in inflammation. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on absorbs quickly, incorporates natural anti-inflammatories, and leaves no residue behind. Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Arnica, Camphor, and Menthol SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a gel infused with Hemp Oil, CBD Isolate, and Menthol that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. The CBD topical is quickly absorbed through the skin. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is hypoallergenic and 100% safe for external use. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on contains CBD (cannabidiol) Isolate and Organic Hemp Oil. The CBD in SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a non-psychoactive cannabidiol and will not produce any sensations of being “high.” SPARX Pain Relief products contain zero THC and are lab-tested for quality. All products have been independently tested for accuracy and potency.

AlyssaWyssa

After trying many other products, I purchased the Pain Relief Roll-on with Menthol and No Menthol versions of this, and both work great. Like I had said for the No Menthol version, it is great stuff and was/is very refreshing to use after my workouts. It relieves my muscle soreness, muscle pain and tightness, without any mess on my hands like the pain lotion that I used to use. I am going to be making this a part of my daily routine, the No Menthol version is the AM, and the with Menthol version after my evening workout..

BakedBrooke

I have severe back pain and all the disks in my lower back and neck have compressed to the point that there is virtually no room between vertebrae. Needless to say, the result is that bones are constantly pressing on nerves and causing both muscular spasming pain and shooting pains if I move the wrong way. I first tried the CBD Living Freeze product from my local dispensary. This roll on the only thing that helps soothe my low back pain. I love the roll on because it’s easy to put in exactly where I need it. Last night, I woke up at 2:00 am with muscle spasms I was able to get back to sleep in just a few minutes and woke up with almost no pain. Unfortunately, I can’t get this product in my local dispensary any longer so I’m really happy that I found this.

mansmaryjane

I had a hip replacement about one year ago. As a result of the surgery a nerve on the outside of my thigh was damaged. This resulted in numbness and considerable discomfort, especially following any physical exercise. I was told to take Aleve, Advil, or any over the counter pain killer. Anything with Ibuprofen hurts my stomach, and never seems to work.. My wife purchased the CBD Living Freeze roll on for me and the relief is amazing. Great stuff and so grateful for the pain relief.

SPARX Health and Wellness was born out of a passion to help people live healthier, happier lives. SPARX strives to put the amazing natural healing power of nutraceutical-infused Cannabidiol (CBD) within reach of everyone – helping them live happier, healthier, longer and stronger lives without being over-dependent on prescription medications or opiates. All our products are pharmacist-formulated and produced in FDA-registered facilities and regularly inspected by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in order to further affirm our dedication to quality and safety of our ingredients without risk of complication. All of our products are third-party tested for maximum potency, THC-FREE and sourced from organic, All-American hemp. All SPARX CBD products are proudly refined, packaged, and made in the USA, from hemp grown in America by family farmers. All SPARX CBD products are made in facilities that have Good Manufacturing Practice Certifications. The Good Manufacturing Practice Certification is a special certification verifying the dedication to authenticity and integrity. It means that with SPARX, you are always getting what we say you are getting, and that our products are produced with pharmaceutical levels of quality and hygiene.