  5. Speakeasy Stainless Steel Full Case Battery

Speakeasy Stainless Steel Full Case Battery

by Speakeasy 710

Speakeasy 710 Vaping Batteries & Power Speakeasy Stainless Steel Full Case Battery

About this product

*Now with a magnetic top for easier access! Speakeasy stainless steel full case enclosure batteries are discreet and portable with standard USB charger and 510 threading. High quality and dependable 3 piece battery enclosure allows for removable top for mouth piece access while protecting your vape cartridge.

About this brand

Speakeasy was built by industry pioneers with a principle philosophy to provide high quality cannabis oil products through innovative scientific techniques and extraordinary service. Speakeasy sets the standard for product quality in the emerging cannabis industry. Today, Speakeasy has evolved into one of the most esteemed cannabis oil producers in the world; not because our lead Ph.D. Scientist has won first place Cannabis Cups – 6 times, but because our product is produced with an end-to-end system that ensures purity, potency and quality in every product we sell. With a high level of integrity and imagination, Speakeasy is committed to being a global leader in the development and supply of top shelf cannabis products. Consistent feedback and regular communication with industry experts ensures that Speakeasy is offering predictability and pushing the envelope of what is possible in cannabis concentrate consumption. Looking forward, the company plans to release many new products designed to meet the wide range of needs from novice to connoisseur customers, while providing the same unmatched support and customer service we are known for.