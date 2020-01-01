Evolab Battery
by Evolab
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
*Now with a magnetic top for easier access! Speakeasy stainless steel full case enclosure batteries are discreet and portable with standard USB charger and 510 threading. High quality and dependable 3 piece battery enclosure allows for removable top for mouth piece access while protecting your vape cartridge.
Be the first to review this product.