About this product

Replace your old 400Watt HPS and 315CMH fixtures with our 140W high efficiency LED grow light designed for closets, tents and smaller grows. There is no need to swap out lights in the middle of your grow; just get the job done from seed to harvest with just a single 140 watt light! Our rugged IP65 Rated water resistant housing is perfect wet and humid environments. Also, we employ a passive cooling heatsink minimizes radiant heat. The specially designed 90-degree reflectors spread light evenly to your plants. Each light ships with a six-foot power cord that is safe for outdoor use. *No other company guarantees the light output degradation (read more) When purchasing lights outside of the United States, you may be charged various customs, VAT and other local/regional fees. Unfortunately, these additional charges will not be part of the invoice because they are determined in your area. Spectrum King LED is not responsible for these charges.