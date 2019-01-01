About this product
This genuine straight tube bong by Roor is one serious piece of glass. Hand blown using 9mm thick Schott glass, it comes included with a branded removable downstem and matching martini bowl. If you have yet to experience a Roor water pipe, be sure to expect some of the smoothest and cleanest hits out there. Hand made in Corona, California.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
