We've all had that classic edibles experience--they taste like weed and have unpredictable effects. We're proud to say that this sparkling citrus drink is way different! Sprig Citrus Zero Sugar is the award-winning THC-infused soda that defined cannabis beverages. All natural, no preservatives, and infused with 10mg of premium THC, Sprig Citrus delivers an uplifting and exciting buzz, every time. Taste the refreshing citrus blend and let the smiles begin. Sprig is perfect chilled or over ice. Want to take the next step? Mix up one of our signature mocktails!