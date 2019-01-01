 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sprig THC Citrus Zero Sugar

by Sprig

About this product

We've all had that classic edibles experience--they taste like weed and have unpredictable effects. We're proud to say that this sparkling citrus drink is way different! Sprig Citrus Zero Sugar is the award-winning THC-infused soda that defined cannabis beverages. All natural, no preservatives, and infused with 10mg of premium THC, Sprig Citrus delivers an uplifting and exciting buzz, every time. Taste the refreshing citrus blend and let the smiles begin. Sprig is perfect chilled or over ice. Want to take the next step? Mix up one of our signature mocktails!

About this brand

Founded in 2015, Sprig is a California-based beverage manufacturer specializing in sparkling THC and CBD-infused drinks. The company’s award-winning THC-infused soda is sold in hundreds of dispensaries throughout the state of California. Learn more at drinksprig.com.