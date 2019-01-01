 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Wax/shatter container

Wax/shatter container

by Stash Fresh

Write a review
Stash Fresh Storage Concentrate Storage Wax/shatter container
Stash Fresh Storage Concentrate Storage Wax/shatter container
Stash Fresh Storage Concentrate Storage Wax/shatter container
Stash Fresh Storage Concentrate Storage Wax/shatter container

$0.49MSRP

About this product

This container is constructed of non-stick material, meaning you won't have to scrape away your waxes and shatter any longer! With a child-safety lid and optional silicone liner, you have all the functionality you need to transport your product safely and discreetly.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Stash Fresh Logo
Offering functional containers constructed of high-quality FDA-grade materials in clean designs at manufacturer's prices. We offer custom product development across a wide range of commodoties, so whatever your needs are, we work to bring your ideas to life.