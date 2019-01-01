About this product
This container is constructed of non-stick material, meaning you won't have to scrape away your waxes and shatter any longer! With a child-safety lid and optional silicone liner, you have all the functionality you need to transport your product safely and discreetly.
Stash Fresh
Offering functional containers constructed of high-quality FDA-grade materials in clean designs at manufacturer's prices. We offer custom product development across a wide range of commodoties, so whatever your needs are, we work to bring your ideas to life.