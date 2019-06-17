Emjaye12
on June 17th, 2019
My husband has used a lot of grinders in his lifetime and swears by this one. He loves the four individual levels and thr weight of the unit as a whole
$29.99MSRP
- Highlights: - Height: 1.25 inches - Width: 2.5 inches - Sweet tooth grinder - Engraved sweet tooth logo - Three pieces - Scraper included - Anodized aluminum construction - Magnetic top - Choice of color
on June 17th, 2019
