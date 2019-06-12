Caervin12
on June 12th, 2019
Solid construction. Well-made, fits both of the 14mm and 18mm joints very well without slipping like the GRAV one I had did.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Highlights: - Joint size: 14/18 mm - Female joint - Smoke dry herbs out of your vapor rig - Turns male jointed dab rig to a female jointed water pipe - Clear glass - Fits 14mm male joints
on June 12th, 2019
Solid construction. Well-made, fits both of the 14mm and 18mm joints very well without slipping like the GRAV one I had did.