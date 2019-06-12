Marifrance64
on June 12th, 2019
My husband has used a lot of grinders in his lifetime and swears by this one. He loves the four individual levels and thr weight of the unit as a whole
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$37.99MSRP
- Highlights: - Height: 2.25 inches - Width: 2 inches - Sweet tooth grinder - Engraved sweet tooth logo - Four pieces - Scraper included - Anodized aluminum construction - Magnetic top - Pollen catcher
on June 12th, 2019
My husband has used a lot of grinders in his lifetime and swears by this one. He loves the four individual levels and thr weight of the unit as a whole